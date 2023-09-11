En+ to implement wind farm project in Blagoveshchensk in partnership with China

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. En+ plans to implement a wind power plant project in Blagoveshchensk jointly with Chinese partners, with construction expected to start in late 2024, while exports to China projected at 3 bln kWh, Chief Operating Officer of the Russian energy company Mikhail Khardikov told reporters.

"Earlier, we considered the possibility of constructing a wind farm without Chinese partners. Now Chinese partners offer implementing it in 50-50 partnership. But it is important to understand that the partnership relations suggest both sides’ contribution - the idea of the project, its feasibility study, agreements with the Far Eastern corporation on application of all special treatment mechanisms from our side, while the Chinese partners should also contribute in the form of equipment and technology," he explained.

"I think that the construction is to start at the end of next year," Khardikov noted, adding that exports from the wind farm to China might stand at around 3 bln kWh.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.