En+ expects output at last year’s level of up to 85 bln kWh in 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. En+ expects electricity output in line with 2022 results of 84-85 bln kWh in 2023, Chief Operating Officer of the Russian energy company Mikhail Khardikov told reporters.

"Overall production by En+ is expected at last year’s level of around 84-85 bln kWh," he said.

In 2022, the company’s electricity production amounted to 83.9 bln kWh, down by 7.2% compared with 2021.

