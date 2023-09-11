Russia to export hydrogen starting 2026, Chinese, South Korean markets promising — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia may start exporting hydrogen from the Far East in 2026, with China and South Korea being promising supply directions, head of the Russian National Hydrogen Union (NHU) Denis Deryushkin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Hydrogen exports will start from the Far East as the only ‘live’ export-oriented large-capacity project is the project of Rusatom Overseas in Sakhalin. If I remember correctly in accordance with the schedule in 2026 first 35,000 tons are expected to be produced, which will be delivered to export markets," he said.

China and South Korea may become the areas for supply of Russian hydrogen, Deryushkin added.

