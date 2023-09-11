Minister outlines elements of basis of Russia’s future GDP growth

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. An increase in private investment and the shift from growth in volumes to growth in quality in the sector of small and mid-sized enterprises (SME) will make the basis of the future surge in Russia’s GDP, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"An increase in private investment and the shift from growth in volumes to growth in quality in the SME sector are the basis of future GDP growth. They are also the key elements of supply-side economy, on developing which all agencies have focused their work as requested by the president," he said.

"As Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting on budget on Friday, in the second quarter of 2023 investment already grew by 12.6% year-on-year across the full range of entities. It is important that positive dynamics was ensured first of all by companies’ own funds," the minister added.

Double-digit growth of investment is an important indicator of the efficiency of efforts to restart the investment cycle, he said, noting that it provides basis for projecting high growth rates this and next year.

According to the ministry’s official forecast, economic growth in Russia is expected at 1.2% this year, though Reshetnikov has said that growth may exceed 2%.