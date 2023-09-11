Belarus’ foreign trade turnover rises by 13.4% over 7 months

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Foreign trade turnover of products and services in Belarus in January-July 2023 rose by 13.4% year-on-year to $53.8 bln, according to the National Bank of Belarus.

During this time period, the balance of foreign trade in goods and services was minus $100.3 mln. At the same time, exports of goods and services climbed by 6.4%, while imports increased by 21.4%.

The foreign trade balance in services remains positive at $1.6 bln. The goods trade balance is negative, totaling $1.7 bln.