Gazprom sees no risks of Sakhalin-2 maintenance — Deputy CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Gazprom does not see risks for repair and maintenance of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project after the withdrawal of Shell, Deputy CEO of the gas holding Vitaly Markelov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Shell, the project operator, left the plant in 2022 and the question arose, how we would operate further. I should say that the Russian company Sakhalin Energy, the operator, took all the management levers of the project and there are no risks from the standpoint of repairs and maintenance to date. The project is running successfully," the senior executive said.

The company also commissioned a booster compressor plant at the project this year, making possible to stabilize inlet pressure of the LNG plant, Markelov added.