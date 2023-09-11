{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Eastern Economic Forum

Gazprom sees no risks of Sakhalin-2 maintenance — Deputy CEO

The company also commissioned a booster compressor plant at the project this year, making possible to stabilize inlet pressure of the LNG plant, Vitaly Markelov noted

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Gazprom does not see risks for repair and maintenance of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project after the withdrawal of Shell, Deputy CEO of the gas holding Vitaly Markelov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Shell, the project operator, left the plant in 2022 and the question arose, how we would operate further. I should say that the Russian company Sakhalin Energy, the operator, took all the management levers of the project and there are no risks from the standpoint of repairs and maintenance to date. The project is running successfully," the senior executive said.

The company also commissioned a booster compressor plant at the project this year, making possible to stabilize inlet pressure of the LNG plant, Markelov added.

GazpromEastern Economic Forum
Russian finance ministry projects 2023 budget execution with 2% of GDP deficit
The dynamics of execution of federal budget expenditures remain at a normal level after accelerated financing at the beginning of the year
Russia offers full cancellation of tourist visas to five countries — Economy Minister
According to Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia offered full abolishment of visas to Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia
Allegations that West handed ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’ — Lavrov
"Adults are spreading rumors that simply cannot be taken seriously," Russian Foreign Minister said
Valdai Club experts to discuss Russia-Asia cooperation at EEF
The evolution of cooperation between Russia and Asia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine will be discussed at the session
Putin launches traffic over new portion of M-12 highway
The Russian leader congratulated all attendees with the event, wishing them new achievements
Gazprom delivers 41.6 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side
Bangladesh hopes Russia stamps out neo-fascism one more time
The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid his first visit to Bangladesh on September 7-8
Russian intelligence poses great threat to US, FBI director says
"The Russian traditional counterintelligence threat continues to loom large," the Hill newspaper quoted the chief as saying
Ukraine commits genocide in Donbass, says Canadian journalist
"This is purely continued Ukrainian terrorism and Ukrainian war crimes," Eva Bartlett said
Erdogan suggests Russia increase volume of grain milled in Tukey be increased
The Turkish leader noted that out of the 33 million tons of grain exported under the deal "the West received 44%"
Ukrainian military shelling settlements in Donetsk People’s Republic
The Ukrainian military fired a total of 244 various munitions
Russian forces repel attack by Ukrainian forces in area of Chervona Dibrova
The enemy's losses amounted to over 50 military personnel
Teenager attacks four adults with a knife inside school entrance in southern Russia
According to Rostov Region's Governor Vasily Golubev, those injured received minor wounds
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Russia cannot be excluded from grain deal — Turkish leader
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the deal made it possible to avoid a food crisis in the world
West’s attempts to flirt with terrorists to end up badly — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that countries, which defend their sovereignty and independence and don’t want to depend on the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western countries, are declared ‘sponsors of terrorism’ and are subject to tough sanction pressure
Russia’s GDP up 4.9% in Q2 2023 — statistics
The GDP gained 8.6% against the first quarter of 2023
Russia’s strike potential increased significantly, Ukraine’s ex-presidential advisor says
Earlier, Oleg Soskin called to conclude a truce with Russia, to cancel the martial law and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections
West disguising weapons supplies to Kiev by humanitarian purposes — DPR head
The West is becoming a participant in military crime because these weapons are doing harm to the civilian population, Denis Pushilin said
Armenia’s intentions to hold joint military exercise with US regrettable — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
United Russia values votes of residents of Russia’s new regions - Medvedev
United Russia leader thanked "all who took part in the elections in the new territories and cast their votes not only for United Russia but for any party"
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Russian forces eliminate up to 355 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week
Russian air defense forces intercepted 49 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three JDAM smart bombs and one HARM anti-radar missile over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine
Moscow cautions Seoul against sending weapons directly or indirectly to Kiev — diplomat
According to Georgy Zinovyev, Russia still hews to the position that South Korea "is not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine, limiting itself to the provision of economic and humanitarian aid to it"
Key rate may grow further, VTB chief says
Representatives of the Central Bank have already stated that, CEO of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin said
Russian armed forces destroy P-18 radar in Zaporozhye region — Defense Ministry
Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery of groupings of troops of the Russian armed forces defeated the personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in 117 districts
Explosion heard in Melitopol, air defense system working
Earlier, voting at the election to the regional legislative assembly and the municipal council ended in the Zaporozhye Region
Lavrov says he did not talk to US representatives on sidelines of G20 summit
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "it is clear about what the US wants in relation to Russia."
ASEAN being main economic partner of China — expert
The trade and economic structure of China will go through adjustments and changes because trade relations between China and the US are becoming more complicated day after day and the Sino-European relations are becoming increasingly sensitive, Yu Miaojie noted
Russian Energy Ministry expects improvement of fuel situation
The ministry intends to prevent the shortage in supply to the market
Putin announces ‘grand’ plans for national infrastructure development
Developing transport infrastructure is critical for Russia's future, the President noted
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Russian imports to decline slightly, exports to soar — presidential aide
It is reported that the decisions taken by the Bank of Russia will curb lending and capital outflow from the country
Lavrov calls allegations about West’s ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’
Russian Foreign Ministers noted that the text of the declaration is available for reading
Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reelected, taking 76.39% of vote with 100% of votes counted
As many as 2,499,114 voters voted for the incumbent Moscow Mayor
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military facilities in Kherson region
Servicemen of Battlegroup Dnieper wiped out three M777 howitzers in the past week
Developing G20 members have correct understanding of Ukraine situation — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister added that "the Kiev regime destroyed its country's territorial integrity by itself"
Battlegroup East repels three Ukrainian attacks in southern Donetsk area
The battlegroup also destroyed two Ukrainian strongholds north of Nikolskoye, as well as a number of ammunition depots in the southern Donetsk direction
Putin starts work at Eastern Economic Forum
The President will see today the interactive presentation of the Far East development results, with residents of advance development territories connected via a videoconference link
OPEC+ to boost output in future even amid high oil prices — Russian presidential aide
Maxim Oreshkin noted that oil reserves globally were declining seriously
Putin to meet Vice Premier of China, Vice President of Laos at EEF - Kremlin
They will visit Vladivostok and take part in the EEF
Results of G20 summit to greatly boost IMF, WTO reforms — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the West accurately assessing the outcomes of the G20 summit, taking into account the perspectives of developing countries
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
As its specific feature, a Javelin missile climbs above using an arched flight trajectory and then strikes down the turrets of tanks and other armored vehicles where the armor is the thinnest
Gas supplies to resume if Bulgaria meets Gazprom’s requirements — Russian Ambassador
On April 27, Gazprom completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria in view of failure to pay in rubles within the prescribed period
Lavrov says India invited Russia to invest rupees that Moscow accumulated
According to Russian Foreign Minister, ""in the current situation, many billions of rupees have accumulated, which have not yet found their application"
Western society begins to see situation in Ukraine objectively — Russian security official
Yury Kokov noted that these people call for stopping the havoc in Ukraine and return to civilized methods of resolving disputes and conflicts in international relations
At least six explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev — eyewitnesses
An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and some other regions
EEF to discuss challenges for Far East
Forum attendees will review new current tasks, discussion problems of the changing global world, assess the state of affairs in Russian and global economy and industry, and determine new routes of interaction and integration in the Asia-Pacific Region
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-35S fighters to Russian troops
The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E+) is a Russian generation 4++ multirole supermaneuverable fighter with a thrust-vectoring system codenamed the Su-35S in Russia’s Aerospace Forces
Hungary eyeing to switch its Paks NPP from Russian to French fuel - media
France operates the biggest number of nuclear reactors in Europe and manufactures nuclear fuel for them importing uranium from Australia, Niger, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan
Mistake in use of ICTs may lead to all-out war — Russian MFA
President for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security Artur Lyukmanov also noted that dialogue is the right way to prevent escalation
First Russian LNG loading arm to be built by 2025 — Rosatom
This equipment is not produced in Russia at present
Erdogan urges G20 leaders to meet Russian demands on grain deal
Turkish President is making the push in closed-door meetings with leaders during the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend
Press review: India to host G20 bigs and Africa’s 'coup belt' hitting Paris where it hurts
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 8th
Over 300 Chinese companies attending EEF — expert
The investing environment in Russia is improving gradually, the Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia Zhou Liqu said
Belarus interested in machinery supplies to Africa — Deputy PM
Republic are exploring South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco, Deputy Prime Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik said
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Helicopter crashes in Vologda Region; two hurt, one missing
The helicopter might have crashed because it was flying too low over the water surface
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Russia, China may respond to Western plans to destroy Asian security architecture — envoy
The West is seeking to destroy the security architecture around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and replace it with Washington’s "Indo-Pacific" constructions, Georgy Zinovyev said
Washington, Brussels’ plans to hamper elections in Russia failed — lower house speaker
Security of voters was ensured and the voting was open, honest, and competitive, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Foreign IT companies fined for failure to remove illegal content — watchdog
The Russian telecom watchdog "promptly responds to attempts of manipulating the election process, Evgeny Zaitsev said
Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 26 aircraft, 13 warships
According to the statement, Taiwan's army "have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities"
New crisis coming on Korean Peninsula — Russian diplomat
"We see the military activity being scaled up from the US and their allies represented by the Republic of Korea and Japan in the sub-region from the last year," Georgy Zinovyev said
Chinese investments to be raised for master plans of Russian Far Eastern cities
"Raising international investments is a new challenge to be tackled in 12-18 months to come," urban environment development director Anton Finogenov said
Sakhalin-2 resumes LNG production after repair — Gazprom
The Sakhalin-2 project operator was reported earlier to perform a scheduled shutdown of one of oil and gas producing platforms from June to September
Sollers launches pickup trucks production in Vladivostok
The company plans to launch production of another Sollers model in 2024 within the framework of the special investment contract implementation
Ukraine builds up forces near Avdeyevka for attacks in Donetsk area — military expert
Yan Gagin stressed that the intensity of the fighting on this part of the front had seriously increased
G20 acknowledges difference of views, assessments of situation in Ukraine — declaration
G20 leaders also call for full implementation of grain deal
Ever more Russians want to join volunteer military units – Defense Ministry
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the number of relevant formations exceeds 40
Nigerien rebels accuse France of staging military intervention
According to the report, French troops are stationed in Ivory Coast, Senegal, Benin and other ECOWAS member countries
Philippines works to launch direct air service with Russia — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that "Russian air carrier Aeroflot is interested in such flights"
Annual inflation in Russia speeding up to 5.15% in August — statistics
Consumer prices had an uptick by 0.28% month on month
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace five times in past day
Two pairs of F-16 fighter jets, as well as an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Lukashenko congratulates Putin on successful organization of single voting day
Single voting day elections were held throughout Russia on September 8-10
Russian planes destroy three boats with Ukrainian landing force heading towards Crimea
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian planes attacked enemy boats northeast of Zmeiny Island
Nothing good about NATO trying to infiltrate into South Caucasus — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister doesn’t think this is good for anyone, including Armenia itself
Gazprom starts helium shipments from Amur Plant — Deputy CEO
The company also plans to launch two more process trains at the plant early next year
Russia’s electricity exports to China have fallen by now — energy minister
It is noted that exports of oil and liquified natural gas to China are still on the rise
Remote e-voting to be used at presidential election in not more than 30 Russian regions
According to chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova, if a voter is unable to vote due to some reason, he or she will still have the right to vote traditionally
Voting over in all Russian regions - CEC
The Russian Central Election Commission has decryption keys from all the five time zones
Russia 'doesn’t need' Western-promoted pride agenda, says Lavrov
"They are doing this aggressively. This is what distinguishes Western democracies from other countries," the foreign minister stressed
Belt and Road Initiative more attractive than US project — expert
Accordingly, if other countries are indeed able to put forward an initiative similar to our one, China will be happy to welcome it, Yu Miaojie told
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Russian election official reveals number of online votes cast so far
More than 3 million voters in 25 Russian regions have already voted online, Ella Pamfilova said
Russian forces repel two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in LPR — Defense Ministry
In the area of the settlement of Volchanskiye Khutori, in the Kharkov region, an ammunition depot of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed
West rigs global university ratings, drains away talents from Asia
This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin
Italian prime minister says Putin pledged to set up commission on Navalny case
Giuseppe Conte highlighted the importance of Russian-EU cooperation in investigating the incident with Navalny
G20 final document hints at failure of plans to isolate Russia — Die Zeit
The publication’s columnist recalled that the statement adopted a year ago at the summit in Bali was regarded as a "slap in the face" of the Russian Federation
United States does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — official
Deputy White House Advisor on National Security Jonathan Feiner noted that the Ukrainians have started to "make progress in their counter offensive"
West seems to use UN Chief to promote unilateral approaches to grain deal — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister called it untrue that the Russian Agricultural Bank will be reconnected to SWIFT
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region
An attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack by fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles against installations on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented at about 01:20 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry said
International experts find no violations in Kherson Region on second day of voting
International experts visited polling stations in five settlements of the Kherson region over two days
South Korean defense ministry sees possibility of North Korea’s Kim visiting Russia
"If the visit takes place, we assess that a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being pursued," DPRK Defense Ministry Spokesperson Jeon Ha Kyu said
West wants Russia's approval to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT via Luxembourg — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said
