Russia’s GDP up 4.9% in Q2 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The gross domestic product (GDP) of Russia gained 4.9% year on year in the second quarter of 2023, the national statistical service Rosstat said, confirming the preliminary estimate of GDP growth.

The GDP gained 8.6% against the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in the GDP volume was driven by the higher demand in the public catering market (plus 17%), positive dynamics in construction - 11.7%; wholesale and retail trade - 11%; and processing industries - 10.6%.

The GDP dynamics in the second quarter of this year was also influenced by agriculture (+4%); information and communications (+3.5%); transportation and storage (+2.8%); and mineral resources mining (+0.7%).