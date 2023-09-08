Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget on the rise — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget amounted to 12.155 trillion rubles ($124 bln) in January - August 2023, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Non-oil and gas revenues totaled 12,155 bln rubles and surged by 24.2% year on year. The dynamics of receiving the largest non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget (turnover taxes and income tax) remains consistently positive, including against the level of 2021 (as the least exposed to statistical effects of the base)," the ministry informed.

The amount and the path of non-oil and gas revenues received as of the end of eight months of this year show that the dynamics is much better than the one provided for when preparing the budget law, the finance ministry noted.