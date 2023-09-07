Russian airlines boost transportation by 12% in 8M 2023 — regulator

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. According to preliminary estimates, Russian air carriers ramped up transportation by 12% year on year in January - August 2023 to 70.8 mln passengers, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said after the meeting of Deputy Head of the Agency Vladimir Poteshkin with major airlines.

"According to preliminary estimates, Russian airlines carried 70.8 mln passengers as of the end of eight months of 2023, which is 12% more than in the like period of 2022," the regulator informed.

Poteshkin tasked airlines in conclusion of the summer season "to analyze occurred failures and make extra efforts to increase the level of safe and quality services for passengers.