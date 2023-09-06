Hunger may affect 8% of world’s population by 2030 — UN

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The situation with food security may worsen by 2030, when 8% of the world population may face hunger, up from the current 3%, Director of the UN Information Center in Moscow Vladimir Kuznetsov said during a round table of the Ecumene Discussion Club dedicated to food security issues.

“The global organization (the United Nations — TASS) forecasts that unfortunately, the situation will worsen by 2030, when about 8% of the population might face hunger, whereas now this figure stands at about 3%,” he said.

According to Kuznetsov, the world “is at a turning point” in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). At the same time, the official stated that the UN is not on track to reach its 2030 targets for SDGs. “For some of them, we are even seeing a decrease,” Kuznetsov stressed. He added that “poverty, hunger and inequality are growing contrary to the goals set in the sustainable development agenda."