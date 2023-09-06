Russia harvests 112 mln metric tons of grain as of September 6 — Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian agricultural producers harvested 112 mln metric tons of grain as of September 6, Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said.

"One hundred and twelve million metric tons of grain have been harvested to date. Harvesting of other crops is also fairly dynamic. In broad terms, we expect achieving indicators above the long-run average figures," the minister noted.

Fall sowing is at the proactive phase now, Patrushev said. The winter crops area is planned to stand at twenty million hectares in 2023, he added.