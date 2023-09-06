Over 75% of electronic devices supplied to Russia made in China — department director

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. More than three fourths of mobile electronic devices on the Russian market in 2023 are supplied from China, department director of the Ministry for Digital Development Dmitry Nikitin said.

These are largely smartphones, the official told TASS.

"If we look at the statistics for this year, then, according to different estimates, over 75% of the devices supplied to the Russian market - are of course devices from China," Nikitin said at the RuStore conference for foreign developers.

Since apps and games made by Chinese developers are widely present on such devices, the dynamics of these figures reveal the great potential Chinese developers have for growth on the Russian market, he added.

In broad terms, 34% more smartphones were delivered to the Russian market compared to the same period last year, totaling 5.5 mln devices worth 135 bln rubles ($1.4 bln), Nikitin said.