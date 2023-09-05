New car sales soaring in Russia — statistics

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. New car sales in Russia surged by 2.6 times in August 2023 year on year to 109,731, the Autostat analytical agency said.

Almost 607,000 new cars were sold in total in January - August 2023, which is 41% higher than in the like period of 2022.

Russia’s Avtovaz tops the list of car sales in August. China’s Chery and Haval car brands rank second and third.