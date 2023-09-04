Tinder owner fined by Moscow court for not localizing user data

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. A justice of the peace court in Moscow has fined Match Group LLC, which owns Tinder, 10 mln rubles ($103,100) for repeatedly refusing to localize the data of Russian users on the country’s soil, the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS.

"Match Group was recognized by the ruling of the justice of the peace of Court Section No. 422 in the Tagansky District of Moscow City as liable for an administrative offense stipulated by Part 9 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offense (repeated failure of the operator to perform the obligation of providing for storing of personal details of Russian nationals with the use of databases located in the Russian Federation when gathering personal data). An administrative fine was issued in the amount of ten million rubles," the court said.

The same court slapped Tinder with a two million ruble ($20,600) penalty in July 2022 for refusal to localize Russians’ data.

The personal data law compels Russian and foreign companies to keep the personal data of Russians only on the country’s territory. The localization requirement covers foreign companies having no physical presence in Russia if their activity is aimed at the Russian territory.