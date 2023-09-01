Cash currency inflow to Russian banks now exceeds demand for it — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Cash inflow of foreign currency to Russian banks currently exceeds demand for it, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference on Friday.

"Remember, last spring, cash foreign currency was more expensive than non-cash foreign currency. Now the situation is reversed - this is due to the fact that the influx of cash currency into banks exceeds the demand for it," she said.

The Bank of Russia plans to extend restrictions on cash transactions in September, Nabiullina added. "We plan to extend the restrictions on cash operations that were introduced and end on September 9," she said.

At the same time, according to her, the Bank of Russia is doing everything it can to solve the problem of blocked assets overseas and recognizes the significance of the issue. "We are working hard to solve this problem and are discussing several possibilities. It is clear that it is not up to us, but we recognize how critical solving this problem is for the development of the financial market," Nabiullina said.