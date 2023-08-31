Russia’s international reserves gain $1 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves had an uptick by $1 bln and amounted to $580.5 bln as of August 25, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves stood at $580.5 bln as of August 25, having increased over the week by $1 bln or by 0.2% under influence of positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of August 18, 2023, Russian international reserves totaled $579.5 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.