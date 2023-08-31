Putin continuously monitoring issue of rising consumer prices — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continuously monitors the issue of price inflation on fuel and consumer goods and regularly discusses the topic with the relevant government officials, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are certain inflationary processes. Inflation is now slightly above the target level, but, nevertheless, we can talk about a fairly low level of inflation. The topic of prices is constantly subject to monitoring by the president; he is constantly discussing it with the government," Peskov said in commenting on rising prices for gasoline and fuel and a potential rise in prices for staple consumer goods.

On Wednesday, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported that inflation in Russia amounted to 0.03% in the period August 22-28, 2023. Consumer prices have grown by 0.22% since the start of August, and by 3.65% year to date. In annual terms, inflation reached 5.09% as of August 28, 2023 (according to calculations using this year’s and last year’s daily average as of the same dates).