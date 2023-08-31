VTB Group posts $369 mln net profit under IFRS for July

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 35.6 bln rubles ($369 mln) in July 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pianov reported.

Tax before profit amounted to 41.3 bln rubles ($428 mln) in July, profit tax totaled 5.7 bln rubles ($59 mln). Return on equity was in the reporting period, while return on assets equaled 1.5%.

Loans to individuals increased by 2.1% in July and by 11.6% year-to-date, VTB said. Loans to legal entities gained 2.3% and 12.2%, respectively.

The provision charge of the group amounted to 13.4 bln rubles ($139 mln) in July 2023.