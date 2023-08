MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia in July 2023 decreased to 3% from 3.1% in June, hitting a fresh all-time low again, the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

"The unemployment rate of the population aged 15 years and older in July 2023 amounted to 3% (excluding the seasonal factor)," the service said.

According to statistics, the total number of unemployed in Russia in July amounted to 2.3 mln people.