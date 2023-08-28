Ukraine’s state debt reaching $133 bln — finance ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian state debt continued growing and added $4 bln over the month to climb to almost $133 bln," the finance ministry said.

"As of July 31, 2023, the state and state guaranteed debt of Ukraine totaled 4,860 bln hryvnia or $132.92 bln," the ministry said on its website.

The foreign debt of Ukraine reached 3.32 trillion hryvnia ($90.77 bln), which amounts to 68.29% of the total state debt amount. The internal debt stands at 1.54 trillion hryvnia ($42.15 bln) or 31.71% of the total state debt.

The amount of the state and state guaranteed debt of Ukraine moved up by $146.23 bln hryvnia or by $4 bln in July, the ministry informed.