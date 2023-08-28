Wildberries CEO Bakalchuk ranked Russia’s richest woman, worth $7 bn — new Forbes rating

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Forbes has published a rating of the 20 richest women in Russia in 2023, with Tatyana Bakalchuk, founder and CEO of Wildberries, one of Russia’s largest online retailers, ranked in the top spot for the second time with an estimated net worth of $7 bln.

The second-place ranking went to Tatyana Litvinenko, with a fortune of $2.8 bln, who in May 2022 received a 20.6% stake in PhosAgro from her husband, Vladimir Litvinenko. Third place went to Varvara Skoch, daughter of Andrey Skoch, who is the business partner of industrialist Alisher Usmanov. In December 2020, she acquired a stake in USM Holdings valued at $2.5 bln. Fourth place went to Alexey Mordashov's wife Marina Mordashova, who owns a 52% stake in Nordgold worth $1.85 bln. Lidiya Mikhailova and her sons, who control a stake of more than 80% in Cherkizovo Group, took fifth place, with a net worth of $1.55 bln.

The top ten is rounded out by Elena Baturina, president of Inteco Management ($1.3 bln); Viktoriya Mikhelson, daughter of the founder of Novatek ($1.2 bln); Evgenia Guryeva, spouse of PhosAgro founder Andrey Guryev ($875 mln); Ekaterina Fedun, daughter of Lukoil co-owner Leonid Fedun ($800 mln); and Ludmila Kogan, widow of businessman Vladimir Kogan ($725 mln).