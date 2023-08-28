First Saudi Arabia-bound Russian cargo crosses Iran via North-South corridor — news agency

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. The first load of cargo shipped from Russia to Saudi Arabia through Iran via the North-South multimodal transport corridor has traversed Iranian territory, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing Islamic Republic of Iran Railways CEO Miad Salehi.

A Saudi-bound Russian freight train consisting of 36 containers entered Iran for the first time via the Ince Burun border crossing point, Salehi said. The train proceeded to the Persian Gulf port of Bandar Abbas after completing all required formalities. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is the final destination point for the cargo.

Russia, India and Iran signed an intergovernmental agreement on the North-South multimodal transport corridor in 2000. The number of participants in the infrastructure project later increased to fourteen.