Whoosh shares rise by 5% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August. 28 /TASS/. Shares of kicksharing service Whoosh grew by 5% on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, following the company’s IFRS report for the first half of the year.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the company's securities grew by 5% to 271.96 rubles ($2.84). By 10:15 Moscow time, the shares slowed down to 2.18% and were at the level of 263.64 rubles ($2.75).

The service’s revenue for the first half of 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) increased by 62% year-on-year and reached 4.4 bln rubles ($45.96 mln). Net profit in the first half of the year increased by 3.4-fold and amounted to 1.3 bln rubles ($13.58 mln). EBITDA increased by 45% to 2 bln rubles ($20.89 mln). Net debt at the end of the first half of 2023 amounted to 4.6 bln rubles ($48.05 mln).

Whoosh is a Russian kicksharing service that currently operates in 45 cities of Russia, the company's fleet is 85,000 electric scooters.