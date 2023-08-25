Russia and Myanmar to resume flights after a thirty-year break — regulator

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar will resume direct flights in September this year after almost a thirty-year break, the Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

"The Federal Agency for Air Transport has issued Myanmar Airways International (Myanmar) permit to operate flights on the Mandalay-Novosibirsk-Mandalay route. It is expected that the airline will start flying from September 5, 2023. Flights will be operated by A319 aircraft twice a week," the statement says.

As officials at the Federal Agency for Air Transport recalled, since 1962 and until 1993, the Aeroflot airline had been flying to Yangon (Rangoon), the largest city of Myanmar.