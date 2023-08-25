Russia may boost agriculture exports to $60 bln — VEB.RF

BARNAUL, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s agriculture exports may exceed $60 bln in the midterm with logistics issues solved, VEB.RF Chief Economist Andrey Klepach told a forum.

"Russia’s export potential is huge. However, without solving logistics issues it is impossible to boost them [exports] further on <…>. We believe that [with those issues solved] exports may rise to $60 bln and higher. First of all, to the same Asia, Iran, Pakistan and Africa, and not only in the form of humanitarian supplies," he said.

In 2022, Russia’s agriculture exports surpassed $41.5 bln, up by 12% compared with 2021.