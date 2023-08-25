Airport in Mariupol to be restored in 2026-2027 — Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Complete restoration of the Mariupol airport is scheduled to be completed in 2026-2027, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with TASS.

"We have plans to restore the airport in Mariupol in 2026-2027," he said.

He emphasized that restoring the airport is a top priority, since the nearest airport is located in Taganrog, 150 km away. Khusnullin also added that the decision to restore the Donetsk airport will be made taking into account the situation in the area.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Russian government plans to restore the airport in the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region.

"We will need to restore the airport in Melitopol, as it has always been there, a large airport, so it should be restored. <...> We are planning to do this. When it is technically possible to restore, we will restore it," he said without giving any timeframe.