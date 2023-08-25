Rosatom identifies five sites to build small power plants in the Arctic

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 25. /TASS/. Rosatom has selected five most promising sites to build small-capacity nuclear power plants in the Arctic, adviser of Rusatom Overseas (a Rosatom company) Semyon Musher told TASS on the sidelines of the Technoprom forum.

Rosatom received the license to build the first small-capacity nuclear power plant in Yakutia. Its commissioning is scheduled for 2028.

"The solution on nuclear power plants is for the Arctic. If we want to develop it, small-capacity plants should be established there. We created a joint working group with heads of these regions," the adviser said. "And [we] selected regions: the Krasnoyarsk Region, Yakutia and Chukotka. Five sites in total," he added.

