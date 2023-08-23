Share of manufacturing sectors in Russia’s GDP to surpass 15% by 2035 — minister

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The share of manufacturing sectors in Russia’s GDP may rise to 15.5% by 2035, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a government meeting when reporting on the key goals of the consolidated strategy for development of the country’s manufacturing industry through 2030 and for the period through 2035.

"The implementation of all approaches outlined in the strategy will allow boosting the share of manufacturing sectors in GDP to as high as 15.5% by 2035, as well as facilitate reaching <…> the national goals," he said.

Meanwhile, despite the positive dynamics on the index of production, the potential of recovery growth is limited, the minister noted, adding that production volumes are to gain 4% on average each year through 2035 according to the strategy.