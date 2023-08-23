{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Like going into space. What mysteries Franz Josef Land has to offer

The islands, known to researchers, remain understudied due to the complicated logistics and weather conditions - though the archipelago was discovered some 150 years ago

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS Correspondent Irina Skalina/. I have been happy to visit more than 30 islands of the Franz Josef Land Archipelago in recent years, and, positively, every island is unlike another. Scientists still argue about the number of islands in the archipelago. The islands, known to researchers, remain understudied due to the complicated logistics and weather conditions - though the archipelago was discovered some 150 years ago. Thus, scientists and explorers still expect many discoveries to come.

Tantalizing Arctic

Franz Josef Land is about the size of a small European country like Montenegro. The archipelago's map contains names in many languages: first and last names, cities and towns of absolutely different states. In the late 19th century, chances to get to the Arctic were similar to today's chances of getting to the space. It was a great honor to explore the Arctic, and many countries sought to send scientific expeditions there. In the 1860s and 1870s, Austria-Hungary, the Habsburg Monarchy's successor, reached the high latitudes. The country had developed a program for Arctic exploration.

- August Peterman (a German cartographer and geographer - TASS) led the process. By the 1870s, he was just a guru, a very authoritative specialist," says Evgeny Yermolov, head of the preservation of historical and cultural heritage department at the Russian Arctic National Park, which includes Franz Josef Land. - Peterman supported the so-called open polar sea theory. That is, in the north explorers need to pass the ice barrier encircling the Arctic, and further on everything is open, and it is possible to reach the North Pole, or perhaps to discover an unknown land, or to move along the Northeast Passage.

The first two reconnaissance expeditions to test Peterman's theory were German. The Germany yacht in 1868 attempted sailing to Greenland, but after a failure the vessel headed for Spitsbergen's north, unsuccessfully though. The second expedition, onboard the Germany steamer and the Hansa sailboat, also made an attempt to break through the Greenland Sea ice. The expedition did not succeed, and the Hansa got squeezed in the ice. The Austrians continued efforts, and, in 1871, a reconnaissance expedition on the Isbjorn in the Barents Sea took advantage of favorable conditions, and that direction was eyed as preferable.

In 1872, an Austro-Hungarian expedition on the Admiral Tegetthofff ship built for this purpose headed for the Arctic. The expedition had two leaders. The naval commander was Karl Weiprecht, an officer, Captain of the Austrian Navy, and the other leader - Julius Payer, a cartographer, an experienced mountaineer who had made maps of the Alps and had already visited Greenland - was responsible for the coastal part. The trip's significant funding came from Count Johann Wilczek (Johann Nepomuk Wilczek - a Count, an Austrian scientist, a major philanthropist, collector, traveler, polar explorer) - his name has been given to many locations on Franz Josef Land. The polar explorers were well equipped, ready for wintering and, by the way, did not set out to reach the North Pole, considering it just another location on the map. Preparations were top thorough, even a food depot on Novaya Zemlya.

Incidental discovery

Despite the previous year's optimistic results, the ice situation was surprisingly difficult, and already in August, 1872, the Admiral Tegetthoff ship was ice trapped, and a tedious drift began. They drifted for a year, until when on August 30, 1873, through the thick fog they could spot some rocky mountains. They travelers named that cape after the ship, Tegetthoff, which had been named after Wilhelm von Tegetthoff - an Austrian admiral, the winner of the Italian fleet at Lissa in 1866. The discovered land was named in honor of the Austrian emperor - Franz Josef Land.

Cape Tegetthoff remains a most picturesque place on the archipelago. Franz Josef Land is well known for specific lines of its rocks. The image is printed on stickers, T-shirts and other souvenirs that tourists can buy at the national park. Back in the harsh August of 1873, the discoverers could admire that beauty only from afar.

- There was a section of ice-free sea between the field where they were drifting and the shore. That is, it was impossible to walk on the ice to the shore, Evgeny Yermolov said. - The fog was thick, they were drifting fast, got carried away to the west, and eventually they lost sight of the cape.

It was only on November 1, 1873, that the discoverers could set foot on the newly discovered archipelago. They were happy beyond words. The island where they went ashore was named the Wilczek Island in honor of the key investor. Being true scientists, they were not just admiring. They immediately assessed the geological structure of the rocks, checked for traces of deer and arctic foxes, though none were found, and that surprised them greatly. "The discovered land did not have any life," Julius Payer wrote in the Austrian Polar Expedition article. Otto Krisch, the expedition's mechanic, was buried on the Wilczek Island. His grave with a cross and a plaque have remained to this day.

Despite the harsh conditions, the polar explorers undertook three so-called excursions, to explore the archipelago's central and eastern parts. For example, they made it to Franz Josef Land's northernmost island and named it the Rudolf Island in honor of the Crown Prince. It is the northernmost island of the archipelago, as well as of Eurasia and Russia.

We can say that the Weiprecht and Payer expedition ended successfully. Right, they did have to flee the ship, but they were able to reach Novaya Zemlya by boats. Payer commented on this: "96 days after they had left the ship, they found the Nicholas Russian schooner in the Bay of Dunen-Vai (Captain F. Voronin) - where we were received with that warm cordiality that distinguishes the Russian people." Captain Fyodor Voronin brought the archipelago's discoverers to Vardo.

- Initially, Payer assumed that Franz Josef Land was something like Spitsbergen: that is, several large islands. That's why he named them lands. In his opinion, on the west there was one big Land, and another one in the east - Wilczek Land. And what separated them was the Austrian Strait. Well, perhaps a few more small islands - they were also given names, for example, the Hall Island, on which Cape Tegetthofff is located, - the expert said adding the discoverers had done a great job, marking in every detail every location they could reach and explore. Payer's experience as a cartographer and mountaineer was truly valuable. He could climb peaks, observe the territory to make maps later on - in the stateroom.

Claims for territory

The archipelago's discoverers erected the Austrian flag there, but did not claim any special rights to the territory. After World War I, the countries that emerged after Austria-Hungary's collapse did not claim the Arctic islands. Arctic explorers have been the Dutch, Norwegians, British, Americans, Italians, and Russians. Later on, the archipelago was eyed as a base for conquering the North Pole: here we can name Walter Wellman, Duke of Abruzzi, Anthony Fiala, Georgy Sedov. Nansen got to Franz Josef Land after trying to reach the pole. The islands were discovered, explored and mapped.

And yet, the land, even so remote, could not remain nobody's. A circle of those claiming it has formed gradually - the Russians, who began exploring the Arctic back in the 11th century, the Norwegians, Italians and even Germans. In 1926, the USSR declared as its territory the entire sector from the North Pole to its western and eastern borders. In the east, the Americans organized a colony on the Wrangel Island, while Franz Josef Land remained without a certain status, and that issue had to be addressed.

- Interestingly, one of the reasons for interest in the Arctic was possible projects of transarctic flights, - the historian continued. - It was when people could realize it would be much shorter to fly from, say, Amsterdam to Yokohama via the Arctic, not along the geographic parallel. German aeronaut Walter Bruns came to the Soviet Union with a proposal to organize a transarctic air route. And then, it occurred to the Soviet Union: the Germans will come, will build mooring masts for airships, will start flying back and forwards, will learn our secrets. Plus, the airspace could bring revenues…

Year 1929 came, and the USSR organized the first polar station on Franz Josef Land, ahead of the Norwegians. The Norwegian businesses back then sent a letter to the USSR explaining that Norway does not have significant resources, and the loss the archipelago, rich in marine animals, affects the country's economy.

- There was less politics, and more pragmatism - so to say, let's agree we could also hunt on Franz Josef Land. No answer ever followed.

Names on archipelago map

The Soviet country attempted to rename Franz Josef Land. An idea was to call the archipelago Lomonosov Land, since the great scientist had admitted undiscovered islands in the Arctic. In the 1920s, the USSR Academy of Sciences initiated to name the archipelago after Fridtjof Nansen, since he had done a lot of good for the young Soviet republic. However, the foreign affairs authority objected to it.

A different situation was with newly-discovered Severnaya Zemlya, which at first was named Nicholas II Land, later on - Lenin Land, and only afterwards it was given a "neutral" name. By that time, the name Franz Josef Land had become popular in all countries, hence the solution was to leave it at it was.

More or less accurate mapping of Franz Josef Land's islands appeared closer to the 1960s after the 10th hydrographic expedition. Its participants examined the archipelago off airplanes, boats and even using dog sleds.

Nowadays, satellite images come in handy. However, even now nobody can say for sure how many islands the Franz Josef Land Archipelago has.

- I don't think anybody knows, - Evgeny said looking at the map. - There is, so to say, a commonly agreed number of 192 islands. On the other hand, we already know that the Northbrook Island has split into two: West and East. The Litrov Peninsula has become an island, has melted away Cape Mesyatsev, which had been an island before and now it has disappeared for good. It's all very dynamic. There is a certain number of large islands that can be registered, and, well, various odds.

Tourists, studies and climatic model

In many ways, the archipelago is still poorly studied. Here is a recent example. On July 24, 2023, the Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel ran aground in the Austrian Channel between Wilczek Land and the Komsomol Islands. The map shows the depth is 20 meters, but in reality it turned out to be six.

The islands' outlines are changing every year. Waves reshape sandy shores, and ice-free periods are getting longer. Glaciers are retreating literally as we watch them, and whatever was thoroughly explored in the 1950s no longer remains true.

- The Sedov glacier has "walked" a kilometer away or so since the polar station appeared in Tikhaya Bay, - Yermolov said, giving an example. - Retreating glaciers can be seen with the naked eye.

The Arctic Floating University contributes to studies of Franz Josef Land. The University is involved in research, and it is also a chance for students to see the Arctic and start working there.

- My first time to Franz Josef Land was in 2012, as a third-year student, - said Anna Trofimova, who is the Arctic Floating University's deputy leader for scientific work. - I come back again and again. Franz Josef Land is located in the Arctic region - a most rapidly changing place on our planet due to the global warming. By studying and understanding this territory we can develop strategies and measures to protect the vulnerable ecosystems and species that may be threatened in the future.

The cold climate preserves the Arctic exploration monuments. Such as the Nansen log on Cape Norway, which still remains where Nansen and Johansen have laid it, and it is very popular with tourists. Though COVID has affected the Arctic tourism, the National Park is looking forward to welcoming tourists.

- It was better with tourists, because the vessels that carried tourists offered to us chances, first of all, to work in remote territories, to develop our strongholds, field bases on the archipelago, - said Vadim Zakharin, senior state inspector, head of the National Park's protection department. - Nowadays, we, unfortunately, do not have a chance to go, stay, work and leave on the last tourist steamer, as we used to do in previous years. As for the anthropogenic load, the routes had been well prepared and worked well. We have minimized any possible harm to the soil cover or, for example, to nesting birds.

Ilya Mordvintsev, a leading researcher at the Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution (the Russian Academy of Sciences), has been researching polar bears for many years. His group comes to Franz Josef Land practically every year - in spring, when the females with cubs come out from their dens.

The scientists are conducting research on the archipelago's westernmost island - the Alexandra Land. It is one of the largest and the most populated island on Franz Josef Land. It hosts a border post, the Northern Fleet's base, and the Russian Arctic National Park's year-round base. As for polar bears, the island is their maternity hospital, where bears arrange snow dens and produce the next generation.

- As for the human presence on the Alexandra Land, our years-long monitoring of the dens distribution suggests that the females still continue to use this island for lying in dens and breeding offspring. The number of dens varies from year to year, but the reasons most likely are not in excessive noises that interfere with the bear. The population variations are more related to climatic conditions. Results of genetic studies show that, bears born on Franz Josef Land, return there. Ongoing observations of polar bears on the archipelago are very important, this is one of the key territories for those animals," the researcher said, stressing that female bears avoid humans though do not flee the island.

The Arctic Floating University has been working on Franz Josef Land for more than ten years. Specialists in various fields are dreaming to join expeditions: geologists, botanists, microbiologists, climatologists, ecologists, and others. The Arctic Floating University expedition leader Alexander Saburov said every expedition collects huge amounts of materials and promotes the science.

- It is the country's northernmost point, and the studies by scientists, the academic community emphasize Russia's presence in this region. On the other hand, it is an absolutely unique place, unique ecological systems. Take, for example, bird rookeries on Franz Josef Land. They are among the largest in the Arctic. These are real oases of life, the object of interest not only for ornithologists, but also for microbiologists and botanists. Franz Josef Land is a place to which people want to return. From the aspect of student education, this is a very powerful emotional factor that attracts students to sciences and pushes them to devote lives to research in the polar regions," he expedition leader said.

Another expedition has finished, and Franz Josef Land continues to wait for its next discoverers, since it still has surprises to offer: new views, new stories and even new islands.

Erdogan, Putin can find resolution to African grain supply issue — diplomatic source
A spokesman for Turkey’s grain association said in turn that Turkish producers were ready to start implementing the project
Read more
Sanctions force one fourth of investors in state securities to leave Russia – minister
According to the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, the Cabinet of Ministers made the most important decisions in order to find internal resources that will replace the departed investors and allow to reproduce the sources of funds necessary for the development of the economy
Read more
Through traffic on Baikal-Amur railroad resumes after recovery operations
The total length of damaged tracks was one kilometer
Read more
China wants global security to be prioritized – Xi
Chinese President Calls for Efforts to Ensure Common Security
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
Finnish president says OSCE might serve as platform for Moscow-Kiev talks in 2025
According to Sauli Niinisto, if by 2025 the war is over, the OSCE and its various instruments can help promote peace and a new, lasting security order
Read more
Significant progress achieved at consultations on grain deal — newspaper
According to the source, an alternative route of the grain corridor without Russia is irrational
Read more
Putin takes part in informal meeting of BRICS leaders via video link
Earlier, the Russian president sent a video address to participants in the BRICS Business Forum held on the sidelines of the summit
Read more
Russian mission slams West for trying to use situation in Libya to achieve economic goals
According to Dmitry Polyansky, the Libya situation makes it clear that "all separatist initiatives, namely those involving the creation of various platforms and roundtables without all the influential international and regional players, as well as Libyan representatives, will not lead to the desired results"
Read more
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Read more
Russian aircraft destroys US-made boat with Ukrainian assault group near Black Sea island
According to the earlier report of the Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian seaborne reconnaissance drone
Read more
Russian defense industry proves its efficiency, says Medvedev
"Russia’s defense industry has proved its ability to fully meet the needs of the special military operation, as well as its great technological and production capacity," Medvedev added
Read more
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Read more
Putin holds meeting with acting governor of Zaporozhye Region
Earlier, the head of state met with Acting Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik
Read more
Visits of top Turkish diplomat to Kiev, Moscow may revive grain deal — source
The talks of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kiev and Moscow will create the basis for reaching an agreement on the resumption of the grain deal, which may be finalized at the Erdogan-Putin meeting, the source said
Read more
Russia must save world from West's insanity — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev believes that Russia "resolutely and consistently defends its cultural sovereignty, history and Russian moral ideals that unite the multinational country"
Read more
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Read more
Ukrainian Defense Ministry complains airborne brigade hit because of media reports
Anna Malyar pointed out that publication of information about relocation of Ukrainian forces, which was not openly published by the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is a criminal offense that carries imprisonment of between five and eight years
Read more
BRICS expansion driven by desire to become alternative to collective West — Serbia's Vucic
"Thus, the geopolitical game is becoming more and more interesting," the Serbian leader noted
Read more
Erdogan-Putin talks on grain deal may take place in Russia — TV
Meanwhile, a source in Ankara told TASS on Monday that Putin coming to Turkey was "improbable"
Read more
Russia to unblock foreign assets in move to get its own holdings back
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government and the Central Bank had prepared a corresponding draft decree
Read more
Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm
It is specified that the latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload
Read more
Downed drone damages glazing in Moscow City district building
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had downed three unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Medvedev slams NATO for fighting ‘full-scale’ war against Russia in Ukraine
"Our adversaries are up to their necks in the proxy war that NATO is fighting against us in Ukraine through the hands of the Kiev regime, which is a full-scale and deadly one," he stressed
Read more
Water reserves at ZNPP to be replenished but security situation is precarious — IAEA chief
According to Rafael Grossi, IAEA experts were informed that a new well has already been commissioned and is now providing about 20 m3 of water per hour
Read more
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Read more
Massive strike delivered on Ukrainian saboteurs crossing into borderline Bryansk Region
It is emphasized that a violation of the state border was prevented
Read more
All Moscow airports temporarily closed to flights
"Moscow’s airports are temporarily closed to inbound and outbound flights," an aviation official said
Read more
Crashed Luna-25 lunar probe’s thrusters operated longer than required — Roscosmos chief
It is noted that the thruster shutdown did not occur normally in accordance with the cyclogram but under a time cutoff and it operated for 127 seconds instead of 84
Read more
Brazilian president blasts 'green neocolonialism' of developed countries
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva added that it builds discriminatory trade barriers under the guise of protecting the environment
Read more
Ukraine shouldn’t have started counteroffensive — retired Ukrainian colonel
The science of warfare, Sergey Grabsky said, dictates that Ukraine needs to have triple as much military power as its enemy in order to have a chance to succeed, but it doesn’t have that kind of superiority
Read more
Russia develops combat drone transportation system
It is noted that the system is designed for area protection and for delivering pinpoint strikes
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Ukraine lost about 100 personnel in attempts to break into LPR territory
"In cooperation with reconnaissance, unmanned aviation and electronic warfare units, they carry out crushing strikes on enemy command posts, personnel and vehicles concentrations, ammunition caches," Leonid Pasechnik said
Read more
All countries have right to develop – Xi
Chinese President noted that some countries seeking hegemony are harming emerging markets and countries
Read more
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Leaders of BRICS countries end first day of summit with closed-door meeting
Each participant could have discussions with their colleagues
Read more
Russian official expects no quick decisions on common BRICS currency
Just look at how long it took the European Union to create the euro and the existing payment tool," Vladimir Ilyichev noted
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
Russian forces take over Ukrainian stronghold, two observation posts — spokesman
According to Battlegroup West Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin, during counterbattery work, Krab, M109 Paladin, M777, 2S3 Akatsiya artillery guns, as well as a mortar crew, an ammunition supply point and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were eliminated
Read more
Ukrainian official says idea of tribunal on Russia didn’t gain international support
Andriy Smirnov, deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian president, believes that the reason was the conduct of military operations abroad by many countries
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian D-30 howitzer, 120mm mortar in Kherson area
It is noted that three Ukrainian militants were killed and another four received wounds of varying severity
Read more
Drone hits building under construction in Moscow City financial district, mayor says
"According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," the mayor stressed
Read more
Italian singer Toto Cutugno dies at 80
The musician often visited Russia and performed in Russia and former Soviet republics, where he enjoyed high popularity
Read more
Russia fulfills its obligations on agro-industrial complex goods export, diplomat says
"We are well aware of how important this is for the socio-economic development of the states of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Acting governor says 87% of Zaporozhye Region’s residents support Putin
Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10 this year
Read more
Russian ministry proposes maintaining mechanism of national projects after 2024
According to the head of the ministry Maxim Reshetnikov, new national projects should be aimed at the tasks of structural transformation of the economy, ensuring technological sovereignty and developing the supply-side economy
Read more
Russia was forced to launch military operation to prevent major aggression — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that as far as the situation around Ukraine was concerned, "it was only by force that a fatal outcome was prevented because talks had lost all meaning"
Read more
Little G7 can do to influence decision of BRICS member states — Japanese expert
It is reported that G7 countries have very limited means to react or repress to the decisions of BRICS countries
Read more
West crossed another red line with decision to give Ukraine F-16s — German lawmaker
Sahra Wagenknecht said the endless prolongation of the war through arms deliveries instead of efforts to achieve a peaceful compromise "is not solidarity, but pure cynicism"
Read more
Revenues of Hainan's 13 key development zones up 16.3% in January-June
They reached $141 billion
Read more
Ukrainian forces deploy group to attack flanks near Ugledar — military expert
Yan Gagin pointed out that the concentration of forces comes at the expense of redeploying personnel and equipment from other sections of the line of engagement
Read more
Iran unveils new drone, Mohajer 10, with flight range of 2,000 km
The new unmanned aerial vehicle can fly at speeds of up to 210 km/h and carry all types of ammunition and bombs
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying Progress MS-24 cargo ship blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
It is expected to dock with the Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS) at 6:50 a.m. Moscow time (3:50 a.m. GMT) on Friday
Read more
White House adviser says conflict in Ukraine isn’t a stalemate
Assistant to the President for National Security Jake Sullivan noted that Kyiv "continues to return territories in a methodical, systematic manner"
Read more
BRICS discussing single unit of account, alternative to dollar — Russian Finance Minister
According to Anton Siluanov, thanks to such an alternative the cost of commodity deliveries can be denoted as well as benchmarks for some goods so as not to depend on the single currency
Read more
Japan making mistake by discharging water from Fukushima-1 NPP — Chinese diplomat
"The Chinese side will take all necessary measures to protect marine ecology, safeguard food safety and public health," Wang Wenbin said
Read more
Press review: BRICS’ future hangs on expansion decision and Trump to skip first GOP debate
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 22nd
Read more
FACTBOX: Sizing up BRICS’ structure and accomplishments
To date, 23 countries have applied to join the organization, including Argentina and Iran, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Venezuela
Read more
Inter-party diplomacy playing increasingly significant role amid Western actions — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, it is encouraging that Russian political structures have established business contacts with numerous foreign parties and are in continuous dialogue with colleagues around the world
Read more
Ukraine may disappear as a state in wake of current conflict, Medvedev warns
"The state of Ukraine, which was artificially created on the ruins of the Soviet Union, will likely disappear from the political map of the world," Medvedev wrote
Read more
Image of Russian tricolor projected onto country’s US embassy as Russia marks Flag Day
The Russian Embassy in the US celebrated National Flag Day with a children's drawing contest, which has already become a tradition
Read more
Medvedev advises Europe not to get carried away with its 'toy plane games'
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who called this decision "a good day for Ukraine" and for Europe
Read more
Russian unit eliminates Ukrainian saboteurs plotting terror attacks on eve of LPR election
It is reported that several dozen Ukrainian servicemen were killed
Read more
Three people killed in Ukrainian drone attack in borderline Belgorod Region
It is reported that an UAV dropped two grenades on the premises of a resort facility in the village of Lavy
Read more
Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Read more
Italian general sees no chance for Ukrainian military victory
According to Marco Bertolini, Kyiv's goals are unattainable
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Putin describes situation along line of contact as stable
"You can see for yourself that the situation is currently stable along the line of contact," he said
Read more
BRICS can offer world new model of international relations — Brazilian president
"We want integration between continents and equal conditions for all," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underscored
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
Russia unifies BRICS, its role to become stronger in future — expert
According to Gregory Clark, given "a strong secretariat," BRICS "could easily replace the Group of Seven and Group of 20"
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Armed extremist groups siege Timbuktu in northern Mali — TV
It is reported that all the roads to the city have been blocked
Read more
BRICS countries to push for fairer world order – Xi
The Chinese President also noted that he intends to make efforts to develop the world order in a more fair and reasonable way
Read more
BRICS economies outperform G7 in purchasing power parity — Putin
The Russian president also points out that the share of the BRICS countries has reached almost 26% of world GDP
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
Swedish government gets 12 new applications for Quran burning protests
Stockholm police have said they issue as many permits for public gatherings as possible
Read more
Japan, US plan to deploy missiles in Asia threatens Russia's security — Security Council
The Japanese island of Iwo Jima is being considered as a possible location for these weapons
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 26 times in past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, nine cases of violation of the deconfliction protocols dated December 9, 2019 were recorded by the coalition during the day
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled near Crimea over reconnaissance drones – defense ministry
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of two drones MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar
Read more
Moscow airports resume operations — emergency official
"The airports have resumed serving outbound and inbound flights," he said
Read more
Putin commends activities of Zaporozhye Region’s authorities
The head of state pointed out that the economic and social situation in the region was stabilizing
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Kiev denies access to combat engagement line to both foreign, Ukrainian reporters
The ban is explained by the fact that reporters working along the combat engagement line are difficult to monitor
Read more
All of Russia’s past flags, symbols must be respected — Putin
The people of Russia certainly have special feelings for the white, blue and red flag, the Russian president said
Read more
Progress MS-24 cargo spaceship to head to International Space Station
This will be the third Progress MS launch this year and the sixth one from the Baikonur spaceport
Read more
Air defenses thwart Kiev’s attempted drone attack in Moscow — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, there were no casualties
Read more
Putin points to return of civilians to LPR
He expressed confidence that the acting LPR head’s team would be able to achieve the goals facing the region
Read more
Putin to take part in BRICS summit’s plenary session
On Tuesday, the Russian president addressed the BRICS Business Forum, particularly outlining Moscow’s vision of the cooperation prospects for BRICS countries
Read more
Kiev’s newly built host airfields for F-16s to be wiped out before paint dries — experts
It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces will wait until the construction work reaches a certain point and then carry out strikes to destroy what has been built
Read more
Most Georgians wish to live in harmony with Russia, Medvedev says
The politician highlighted that "Russophobes in Georgia" still hope for revenge, but "constantly encounter resistance from fellow citizens who are not interested in elevating hatred towards Russia to the level of a national idea"
Read more
Putin states irreversible de-dollarization across BRICS
The president mentioned that the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS resulted in declining
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses 1,500 troops in Zaporozhye area over 10 days — regional governor
"These are huge losses and the price for the illusory success on the international scene," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position
Read more
BRICS countries’ role important again amid economic challenges — Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi also underlined the current significance of BRICS in dealing with tensions and disputes the world is facing
Read more
Putin’s video address to BRICS Business Forum met with ovation
The attendees applauded to the Russian leader several times during his speech
Read more
Heavy Ukrainian losses likely cause of reporters being banned from frontline — report
The article claims that the ban has come as a total surprise and "caused pushback from numerous reporters present in Ukraine"
Read more
Ukrainian military fires almost 300 munitions at DPR territory in past day
No civilian casualties were reported
Read more