Demand for civilian drones in Russia to be over 30,000 units by year-end

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The demand for civilian drones in Russia will be over 30,000 vehicles by the end of 2023, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak told TASS in an interview.

"According to our estimates, the domestic market demand for unmanned aerial systems will be over 30,000 items by the end of this year. Russian plants are expected to produce over 6,000 unmanned aerial systems of different types - airplanes, helicopters and multirotor aircraft with the different weight and the different payload. I mean civilian solutions," Shpak said.

More than ninety companies are currently producing civilian drones and components to them, he added.