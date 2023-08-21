Mortgage market growth rate remains high in July — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The growth rate of the mortgage portfolio of Russian banks remained high in July, according to preliminary data, and totaled 2.5%, the Central Bank said.

"According to preliminary data, mortgage growth rates in July remained at the high level of June, 2.5%," the Bank of Russia said. The mortgage portfolio volumes reached 15.9 trillion rubles ($170.7 bln). The primary market made the main contribution to growth.

The share of nonperforming loans remains historically high and stands at 0.6%.