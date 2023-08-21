Trade turnover between China, other BRICS nations up 19% in January-July $330 bln

BEIJING, August 21. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and other BRICS member states amounted to 2.38 trillion yuan (over $330 bln at the current exchange rate) in January-July 2023, up by 19.1% year-on-year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

"Trade and economic cooperation between the countries of the integration is constantly strengthening, with BRICS having become an important driver facilitating the global economic recovery," the report said.

China’s exports to other BRICS nations gained 23.9% in seven months of this year to 1.23 trillion yuan ($170 bln), while imports from BRICS member states to China added 14.3% to 1.15 trillion yuan ($160 bln), the customs service said.

In 2022, trade turnover between China and other BRICS states rose by 17% to 3.69 trillion yuan ($512 bln), according to statistics.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit of BRICS members that is to be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24, will be attended by the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in it via video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person.