Number of DDoS attacks on Russian companies rises by 23% in first half of year

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The number of DDoS attacks on Russian companies jumped by 23% in the first half of 2023, compared with a year earlier, according to the cybersecurity company StormWall.

"According to StormWall’s analysts, the total number of DDoS attacks on Russian companies increased by 23% in the first half of 2023, compared with the first half of 2022. The largest increase in DDoS attacks was detected in the public sector. Analysts found that the number of attacks on government organizations rose by 104% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period last year," the company said.

The number of attacks on the energy industry increased by 63%, on the oil sector 48%, the company said. The increase in the number of attacks on financial institutions was 42%, on the entertainment sector 38%, on cultural institutions 26%, on transport companies 18% and on retailers 14%.

According to the company, most of the attacks targeted the financial sector (28% of the total), the telecommunications sector (21% of the total) and the public sector (16% of the total) in the first half of 2023. The attacks weren’t too powerful, but the perpetrators used multi-vector DDoS attacks, which caused great damage to companies, the company said.

The total number of attacks across the world surged 38% in the first half of 2023, compared with the first half of 2022, a bigger increase than in Russia. The world’s most-attacked sectors were the transportation industry (118% of the total number of attacks), health care (107%), the financial industry (23%), the telecoms (19%) and the entertainment industry (15%).

The world’s largest increase in DDoS attacks was recorded in the public sector.

"The number of attacks on government-owned companies around the world increased by 132% in the first half of 2023, compared with the same period last year," the company said.