Russia, Belarus agreeing 12 $393.2-mln-worth import substitution projects

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Petr Parkhomchik noted that the parties made decisions that allowed to significantly reduce the timeframe for the implementation of projects

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus are agreeing 12 import substitution projects worth 37 billion rubles (393.2 million US dollars), Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik said on Sunday.

"We are implementing 17 investment projects to a sum of 127 billion Russian rubles (1.35 billion US dollars) within our Union State [of Russia and Belarus]. These are the projects that have been agreed by the Belarusian and Russian sides. Additionally, we are agreeing 12 more projects worth 37 billion rubles, which will be considered in the near future," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

According to Parkhomchik, the sides have made steps making it possible to shorten the terms of the project implementation. "We have already reduced the terms of the implementation of 17 investment projects to 18 to 24 months. We make swift decisions during engineering and construction works," he said.

Parkhomchik said in early July that the joint Belarusian-Russian import substitution projects that are being funded from Russia’s loan of 1.5 billion US dollars, will be implemented in the next two to three years.

In November 2022, Belarus and Russia signed an agreement on a Russian 105-billion-Russian-ruble loan (1.5 billion US dollars at the November 2022 exchange rate) to finance import substitution projects amid the Western sanctions. The projects will be implemented in Belarus in cooperation with the Russian side.

Belarus
Italy to achieve gas independency in 2023 — Italian minister
Adolfo Urso noted that Italy decreased imports from Russia from 40% in 2021 to 16% in 2022
Soyuz rocket with Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft installed on Baikonur’s launch pad
Launch scheduled for August 23
Belarusian female astronaut to go ISS in March 2024 — Roscosmos
According to the space corporation plans, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and a female cosmonaut from Belarus will make a short flight and return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-24
Orban, Erdogan see that Russia’s demands are to be met to reach peace in Ukraine — expert
According to the head of the Hungarian Peace Circle, Endre Shimo, Hungary and Turkey agree that Russia cannot be defeated in Ukraine and that the sanctions have not justified the hopes of the West
Italy to achieve gas independency in 2023 — Italian minister
Adolfo Urso noted that Italy decreased imports from Russia from 40% in 2021 to 16% in 2022
EU doing to little for settling Ukrainian conflict — papal peace envoy
According to Matteo Zuppi, "it must do its best to promote peace initiatives"
Six Ukrainian attacks repelled by Russian forces in Donetsk area – top brass
According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the losses of the enemy amounted to over 280 fighters
Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups Zaporozhye, DPR over past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, they operated in the areas of the settlements of Marfopol, Chervonoye and Urozhaynoye
Up to 30 Ukrainian troops neutralized by Russian forces in Kherson area – top brass
According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, Russian troops also destroyed the enemy’s ammunition depot
Roscosmos publishes first results of Luna-25 spacecraft instrument measurements
In particular, the spacecraft registered the moment of a meteoroid impact
Drone crashed into rooftop of railway station in central Russia — governor
Five people were slightly injured by shards of glass
Use of force still on the table for Niger, says ECOWAS commissioner
Abdel-Fatau Musah also reaffirmed the determination of the West African bloc to "be sure to release the captive president of Niger and restore constitutional order" in the country
Kiev again tries to attack Crimean bridge with S-200 missile, Russian air defenses down it
There was no damage or casualties
Russian forces hit Ukrainian army units near Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye in DPR
According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, more than 130 Ukrainian servicemen were killed
Lugansk forces liberate chemical plant Zarya in Rubezhnoye
The flags of Russia, the LPR, the Chechen Republic and the Red Banner of Victory were hoisted over the main entrance to the plant
Russia should wipe out nationalist regime in Kiev — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that "the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable"
Army 2023 forum outside Moscow visited by nearly 1.1 million people
Russian and foreign companies displayed more than 28,000 defense and dual-use products
Russia’s Luna-25 mission to help confirm theory of Moon’s creation — astronomer
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Luna-25 automatic lunar station is scheduled for 2:10 a.m. Moscow time on August 11
Press review: Russia seeks alternate grain routes and how CNN obtained bridge attack video
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 17th
Progress MS-22 to undock from ISS making way for new cargo spaceship
The main part of the spacecraft will burn up in the atmosphere, and its refractory elements will fall into the South Pacific Ocean
Russia heard no reaction from int’l organizations on journalist Dugina’s death – MFA
The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that "hypocrisy prevails in the activities of Western structures, the division into good and bad, their own and others' journalists"
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Denmark to supply 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
The first six reaching Ukraine before the end of 2023
NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position
Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, military hardware in 153 areas over past day
According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery were involved in this
Gazprom delivers 41.3 mln cubic meters of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine
The Ukrainian side rejected the application for pumping through Sokhranivka
Three Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod Region – defense ministry
According to the department, there were no casualties or damage
China completes installation of part of world's first commercial modular reactor — media
According to CGTN, the reactor in question is the Linlong-1 reactor
Niger rebels’ position closes door to settlement talks — ECOWAS
Earlier, head of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland Abdourahmane Tchiani slammed the ECOWAS sanctions as "illegal, inhumane, and geared to divide Niger and its people"
Three aerial targets shot down over Belgorod in less than one hour — governor
According to preliminary data, no one was hurt
West will have to support Ukraine for years, says German chancellor
Olaf Scholz recalled that Germany is second after the United States in terms of military assistance to Ukraine
More than 40,000 construction workers are employed in Russia’s new regions
According to Russian Construction Minister Irek Faizullin, it’s necessary to rebuild homes and the utilities systems even in locations where security is yet insufficient
No response for now from other states to join orbital station project — Roscosmos
Earlier, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said Russia had proposed creating a dedicated specialized module for the Russian Orbital Station to allow BRICS countries to conduct scientific research
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Ukraine President Zelensky visits the Netherlands to discuss F-16 fighter jets deliveries
President of Ukraine plans to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
All effects of drone attack against airdrome near Novgorod eliminated — authorities
According to the head of the Soltsy municipal district Maxim Timofeyev, nothing threatens the civilian population and infrastructure
Hungarian companies want to expand work in Russia — Orban
"Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," said Bertalan Havasi, a spokesman for the head of the Hungarian prime minister
Germany’s top finance official proposes $5.45 bln annual military aid for Ukraine
Christian Lindner said that Berlin has already provided support to Kyiv in the amount of €22 billion
Over 80 munitions fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR on Sunday
One civilian was killed and five more were wounded
Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo airports suspend flight arrivals, departures
According to the Flightradar service, planes are rerouted for landing in Sheremetyevo, another Moscow airport, or awaiting further instructions in midair over Ryazan
Abnormal situation occurs during transfer of Luna-25 probe to pre-landing orbit
At present specialists of the command and control team are analyzing the situation
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Transfer of Gripen jets to Ukraine would need to be authorized by US — Zelensky’s office
"It is always a process, and we are actually in the middle of this process," Andrey Sibiga, a deputy head at the Ukrainian president's office, said
ECOWAS delegation demands rebels in Niger release President Bazoum
The delegation reportedly said the release of Mohamed Bazoum was a priority demand
Russian plane dangerously approached by coalition’s fighter jet in southern Syria
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit, Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Preliminary data shows Luna-25 lunar probe collided with Moon’s surface – Roscosmos
Automatic station "Luna-25" ceased to exist, noted in the state corporation
Ukraine may lose all of its territory if it continues military activities — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President believes that Ukraine needs "to restore order" based on justice in order to resist oligarchs, build a strong economy and create an army that "would not fight for oligarchs or some individuals"
Russian army gains control of 5 communities in Kharkov Region over past week
Now there are 33 of them under the control of the Russian Armed Forces
Over 1,000 people missing after Hawaii wildfires — governor
Search operation continues
Retired commander of US forces in Europe says West lacks determination in helping Ukraine
Ben Hodges criticized Germany for its indecision about delivering Taurus missiles
