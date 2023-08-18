China-Ukraine trade turnover falls by 23.6% to $4.43 bln in January-July

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. The volume of Chinese-Ukrainian trade in January-July declined by 23.6% compared to the same period in 2022, totaling around $4.43 bln, China's General Administration of Customs reported on Friday.

According to published statistics, the dynamics of the decline in the two nations' trade was less dramatic than in January-June (-31.2%). The statement noted that China sold items to Ukraine worth $1.43 bln in the first seven months of this year (a 39.2% decrease year-on -ear). Over the same time period, imports to China fell by 13% to around $3 bln. At the same time, Ukraine’s positive balance increased by 45% to $1.57 mln in comparison to the same period in 2022.

Ukraine is China's largest corn supplier. According to statistics, this agricultural product accounts for approximately 54% of the value of China's imports from this country between January and July. Barley, ferronickel, soybeans, cattle, other food products, raw materials, and semi-finished products are also among supplied products. According to customs, China did not purchase wheat from Ukraine in the first half of the year.

Lithium batteries, bus and truck tires, consumer goods, vehicles, motor equipment, smartphones, and other items were among the most important Chinese exports to Ukraine.

According to official statistics, China-Ukraine commerce reached $19.30 bln in 2021, an increase of around 30%. This value then fell by 60% in 2022 to $7.65 bln.