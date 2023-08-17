Withdrawal of SITA data provider from Russia not affecting sector, says aviation agency

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Changes in the data transfer scheme for servicing international flights due to withdrawal of SITA data provider from Russia do not influence negatively Russia’s civil aviation, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

"Changes in the data transfer scheme required for servicing international flights performed by Russian and foreign air carriers in Russian airports related to withdrawal from the Russian aviation market of the global provider of services SITA do not influence negatively the activities of civil aviation," the statement reads.

Russian airlines and airports have been introducing alternative transmission links of other information systems, including domestically-produced, since 2022. "Foreign airlines performing flights to Russia also successfully use alternative transmission links," the agency noted.

That said, the bulk of SITA services were switched off in 2022, the Russian Transport Ministry stressed. Moreover, the ministry added that it is already addressing the issue of import substitution of sectoral IT solutions.

Earlier on Thursday RBC daily reported that Russian air carriers might face difficulties this fall as the 'aviation SWIFT' has been switched off from SITA channels.