Ruble moves to sharp decline against major world currencies

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The ruble resumed its decline against the dollar, the euro, and the yuan on the Moscow Exchange after rising following the decision of the Bank of Russia to raise the key rate to 12% per annum.

At the time of the publication of the Bank of Russia’s decision at 10:30 Moscow time, the dollar fell to 2.25% to 95.47 rubles, the euro reached 104.29 rubles (-2.58%), and the yuan was at around 13.06 rubles (-2.46%).

Then the dollar fell to 1.38% and was at the level of 99.01 rubles, the euro reached 108.21 rubles (-1.08%), and the yuan was at around 13.53 rubles (-1.05%). By 11:45 Moscow time, the dollar moved to growth and amounted to 98.22 rubles (+0.56%), the euro grew by 0.35% to 107.42 rubles, and the yuan added 0.2%, rising to 13.42 rubles.