Heavy truck sales can grow to 120,000 units in 2023 — Kamaz CEO

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Sales of heavy haulers are expected to be at the level of 120,000 units as of the end of this year, CEO of the Russian truck maker Kamaz Sergey Kogogin told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2023 Forum.

"The market will be a large one. It has grown above our expectations. We expect the minimum will be 120,000 in our [heavy trucks - TASS] segment, the chief executive said.

Sales of heavy trucks stood at 75,000 as of the end of 2022, Kogogin noted.

"Overall, this is an abnormally large market over the last fifteen years. It seems to me there was something like that at the level of 2012 but vehicles were totally different at that time, with smaller capacity," he added.

