Transneft to pump 463 mln tons of oil through its system in 2023 — CEO

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Transneft plans to pump 463 mln tons of oil through its system in 2023, as well as export 42 mln tons of oil from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino, Chief Executive Officer Nikolay Tokarev said in an interview with Kommersant.

"Our freight traffic has remained stable in recent 5-6 years. This year we expect pumping at around 463 mln tons. Export supplies will probably decrease, though they will be offset by pumping inside the country. Overall, we have not experienced any serious shocks related to sanctions restrictions as our system allows responding flexibly to any challenges, redistributing flows," he said.

In particular, oil exports from the port of Kozmino are planned to go up to 42 mln tons this year from 40 mln tons in the previous year, Tokarev added.