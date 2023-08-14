Gazprom Neft produced 25 mln metric tons of offshore Arctic oil in about decade

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft has managed to produce over 25 mln metric tons of oil during almost a decade of operation of the Prirazlomnoye oilfield in the Barents Sea, the Russian oil producer said.

"We will celebrate the tenth anniversary from the start of shipments from the Prirazlomnaya platform in the next year. The more the project is developing, the more ambitious tasks we face. Further development of the field anticipates drilling of ultra-complex wells with the length over 7.5 km," CEO of Gazprom Neft Shelf Igor Rustamov said.

The Prirazlomnoye oilfield is so far the only Russian offshore field in the Arctic with commercial oil production underway. A unique Arctic Oil (ARCO) blend is produced there.