Arctic Cleanup Cup - competitions in cleaning - to take place in 9 Arctic regions

TASS, August 14. Competitions in cleaning and in waste sorting will be organized in the Arctic's all nine regions between August 26 and September 3 in the framework of the 3rd Arctic Cleanup Cup, the competitions' organizers told TASS.

"The most energetic Arctic ecology volunteers will compete in collecting waste," the organizers said. "Residents of other regions are invited to participate by buying souvenirs decorated by winners in the Picturing Arctic contest, and all the revenues will be used for the Arctic cleanup."

The First Arctic Cup was in 2021 in five regions - on the Yamal, in the Murmansk, Nenets, Karelia and Arkhangelsk regions. The competitions' 13 games featured about 700 residents and 85 team members. In 2022, the competitions in nine regions were in 44 games that featured 2,500 residents and 447 team members.

"This year, the competitions will be growing again, and the Arctic Cup's 53 games will feature 4,000 participants. The competitions are organized in two stages - the first stage was in June - 1,315 people at 25 games collected about 40 tons of waste. One of the purposes is to involve the low-numbered indigenous peoples into the ecology volunteer movement. The Clean Games have featured the peoples of Nenets, Chukchi, Eskimo, Selkup, Karelian, Dolgan, Evenk, and Khanty," the organizers said.