UAC, Glory Air teaming up to make drones

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. UAC and Glory Air will establish a joint venture to develop and produce drones, the Russian aircraft producer said.

"The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, a member of Rostec) made a decision to set up a joint venture with Glory Air on development and production of civilian and special purpose unmanned aerial vehicles," UAC said.

The joint venture will produce aircraft drones with vertical takeoff and landing capability, weighing between twenty and two hundred kilograms. The parties have already defined the format of work and are implementing corporate procedures to create the JV.