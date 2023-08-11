Google made no changes recently in access to Workspace services in Russia — company source

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Google has not made any changes recently in access to Google Workspace services in Russia, but if any company worldwide violates the terms of use, then access to Google Workspace could change, a source at the US tech giant told TASS.

Russian daily Kommersant reported earlier, citing sources in two companies, that Google started blocking Workspaces services, comprising corporate email, documents, disks and other functions, for Russian companies hit by US sanctions.

"It is difficult to understand the situation because Google does not know the two companies rumored to be affected. We can confirm that there have been no changes in the access to existing Google Workspace services in Russia, and that if any company across the globe violates our terms of use, this may influence its access to Google Workspace," the source informed TASS.

It was reported earlier that Microsoft, another US tech major, will discontinue license renewals for Russian companies effective September 30, according to a letter from Microsoft Online Services posted to the Telegram channel of TelecomDaily, a news and analytical agency.