China starts to receive Russian tourists under visa-free group trips agreement next week

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian tourists will be able to go to China next week as part of the agreement on visa-free group tourist trips, said Nikita Kondratyev, head of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Economic Development Ministry.

Today, August 10, the first group of Chinese tourists arrived in Russia under the agreement on visa-free group tourist trips.

"I am sure that next week Russian groups will also be able to travel to China as part of a group visa-free mechanism. We have received confirmation from the Chinese side that they are ready to start receiving Russian tourists," said Kondratiev as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

To arrange a group tour, one should contact a travel agency that organizes such trips, the ministry said.

On February 6, China resumed tourist trips for organized groups of travelers, including to Russia on a pilot basis. On February 20, the Economic Development Ministry told TASS that Russia and China had resumed the agreement on visa-free group tourist trips after being suspended due to the pandemic of a new coronavirus infection.

