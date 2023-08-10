Power transmission to China limited due to current shortage, Russian Energy Ministry says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Power transmission to China over the Amurskaya-Heihe overhead power line has been limited due to a deficit currently affecting the United Energy System (UES) of the East, the Russian Energy Ministry said after a meeting held by Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov on UES of Russia’s operations under extremely high temperature conditions.

UES of the East’s operations are marked by a high consumption level and high failure rate for heat generation at SGC and DGC power plants, the minister said. Efforts are being implemented to mitigate the risks of power supply disruption.

The capacity shortage is being compensated for in the current environment by higher utilization of the capacity of hydropower plants, Shulginov noted. At the same time, the power output of the Zeiskaya Hydro Plant is constrained by the flow rate in the actual hydrological situation in Far Eastern river basins. Power transmission to China was limited as a result of the shortage prevailing in the UES of the East. "The power flow over the Amurskaya-Heihe overhead power line was lowered to 100-200 MW indicators," the minister said.

It was also noted during the meeting that a new summer consumption record of 132 GW was reached in European Russia, which is 5.7 GW above the prior maximum set in 2022.