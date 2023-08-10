Putin expects VTB will work efficiently on shipbuilding corporation development

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expects VTB Bank will work efficiently on development of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

The head of state informed about the decision to transfer 100% USC shares to be managed by VTB at the meeting with VTB CEO Andrey Kostin. "I have strong specialists that your specialists - they proved their high professional level - will cope with all these tasks [to develop the corporation - TASS]. Certainly, this is a challenge without any exaggeration. This is a serious matter, this is the entire branch," Putin noted.

The head of state expressed hope that the entire VTB team would work efficiently.