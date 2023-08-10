Yango denies talks on business sale in Israel

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Yango service belonging to Yandex Taxi company is not holding talks on the sale of the business or its portion in Israel to owner of Beitar Jerusalem football club Barak Abramov, the press service of Yango told TASS.

"As any developing business, Yango is regularly discussing cooperation opportunities with different companies in Israel (this is part of operational activities). Yango at the same time is not holding talks with Barak Abramov on the sale of the entire business or its portion," the press service said.

The Calcalist news outlet reported earlier, citing sources, that Yandex is holding talks on divestment of its Yango Israel service.