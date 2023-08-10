Clean Arctic volunteers embark on cleanup mission in Nenets Region

TASS, August 10. A team of volunteers representing the Clean Arctic project embarked on a cleanup mission on the Barents Sea coast near Stary Varandey village in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the local administration's press service said.

"For eleven days the volunteers will be collecting near Stary Varandey village waste and scrap metal, remaining there since the Soviet times. The team will be working under the Clean Arctic federal project. Traditionally, cleanup missions in Stary Varandey are supported by the Lukoil-Komi Company," the press service said.

The team features 20 volunteers, including representatives of the national organization of veterans. The volunteers come from Yekaterinburg, Murmansk, Sochi, Chelyabinsk, Perm, Kazan, Moscow, Vladimir and Arkhangelsk regions.

The Clean Arctic federal project has been active in nine Arctic regions for three years. Its volunteers have collected and shipped for further processing more than 3,000 tons of waste and scrap metal.