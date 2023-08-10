Polymetal announces resumption of trading on Astana International Exchange

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Polymetal has confirmed the resumption of trading in the company’s ordinary shares on the Astana International Financial Centre (AIX) in Kazakhstan starting August 10.

"Further to the re-domiciliation completion, trading in the shares of Polymetal International plc has resumed on AIX today, 10 August 2023," the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Polymetal suspended trading in shares on the AIX until completion of its re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan, noting though that it would be resumed in the near future. The company redomiciled to Kazakhstan on August 7. Trading on the London Stock Exchange has now been suspended. The company’s ordinary shares will no longer be able to be traded on LSE.

Polymetal is one of the world’s ten largest gold producers and five biggest silver makers. Its assets are located in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company has a portfolio of ten producing gold and silver mines and a pipeline of future growth projects.