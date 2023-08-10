Meeting of Russia-ASEAN economy ministers to take place next week

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states’ economy ministers is to take place next week, Russia’s permanent representative at ASEAN Evgeny Zagaynov told a briefing.

"The ministerial meeting, the meeting of economy ministers [through] ASEAN-Russia is to take place literally next week. We expect [representatives of] the Economic Development Ministry to participate in it at a respective level," he said.

Meanwhile, cooperation is not limited to economy, Zagaynov emphasized. "It should be said that our joint statement that we adopted in July, particularly notes the goal of cooperation in the UN and within other international organizations, the promotion of the UN Charter’s principles, international law on the international stage," he said.